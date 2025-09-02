Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Around the Shasta-Trinity National Forest [Image 15 of 27]

    07.10.2022

    Photo by Andrew Avitt 

    USDA Forest Service

    Nicklaus Meyers, Lead Climbing Ranger on the Shasta-Trinity National Forest. Nick has been hiking up down and around the mountains and hills of the national forest for over 20 years interacting with the public, providing tips and guidance. (USDA Forest Service photo by Andrew Avitt)

