    Around the Shasta-Trinity National Forest [Image 21 of 27]

    Around the Shasta-Trinity National Forest

    UNITED STATES

    07.12.2022

    Photo by Andrew Avitt 

    USDA Forest Service

    Forest Service recreation staff on Shasta Lake. The lake crew helps maintain facilities, interacts with visitors, particpates in search and rescue efforts as needed among other duties. Shasta Lake offers recreationist a variety of outdoor activities including: boating, water-skiing, swimming, fishing, camping, picnicking, hiking, hunting, and mountain biking. The lake has 365 miles of shoreline at its full capacity. (USDA Forest Service photo by Andrew Avitt)

