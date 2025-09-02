Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Around the Shasta-Trinity National Forest [Image 16 of 27]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Around the Shasta-Trinity National Forest

    UNITED STATES

    07.10.2022

    Photo by Andrew Avitt 

    USDA Forest Service

    Haylee Darby, a climbing ranger on the Shasta-Trinity National Forest poses with the gear she takes with her while on the trail. (USDA Forest Service photo by Andrew Avitt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2022
    Date Posted: 09.04.2025 17:55
    Photo ID: 9294115
    VIRIN: 220710-O-NM884-8853
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 5.57 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Around the Shasta-Trinity National Forest [Image 27 of 27], by Andrew Avitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Around the Shasta-Trinity National Forest
    Around the Shasta-Trinity National Forest
    Around the Shasta-Trinity National Forest
    Around the Shasta-Trinity National Forest
    Around the Shasta-Trinity National Forest
    Around the Shasta-Trinity National Forest
    Around the Shasta-Trinity National Forest
    Around the Shasta-Trinity National Forest
    Around the Shasta-Trinity National Forest
    Around the Shasta-Trinity National Forest
    Around the Shasta-Trinity National Forest
    Around the Shasta-Trinity National Forest
    Around the Shasta-Trinity National Forest
    Around the Shasta-Trinity National Forest
    Around the Shasta-Trinity National Forest
    Around the Shasta-Trinity National Forest
    Around the Shasta-Trinity National Forest
    Around the Shasta-Trinity National Forest
    Around the Shasta-Trinity National Forest
    Around the Shasta-Trinity National Forest
    Around the Shasta-Trinity National Forest
    Around the Shasta-Trinity National Forest
    Around the Shasta-Trinity National Forest
    Around the Shasta-Trinity National Forest
    Around the Shasta-Trinity National Forest
    Around the Shasta-Trinity National Forest
    Around the Shasta-Trinity National Forest

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download