Haylee Darby, a climbing ranger on the Shasta-Trinity National Forest poses with the gear she takes with her while on the trail. (USDA Forest Service photo by Andrew Avitt)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2025 17:55
|Photo ID:
|9294115
|VIRIN:
|220710-O-NM884-8853
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|5.57 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Around the Shasta-Trinity National Forest [Image 27 of 27], by Andrew Avitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.