ATLANTIC OCEAN – (Aug. 26, 2025) Chief Fire Controlman Ian Beckwith, left, and Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Don Dume, both assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84), demonstrate an effective arm-grab and take-down maneuver during a Non-Lethal Weapons training on the aft flight deck, Aug. 26, 2025. USS Bulkeley is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality, and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan P. Nye)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2025 04:15
|Photo ID:
|9292224
|VIRIN:
|250826-N-LX270-1006
|Resolution:
|5173x3449
|Size:
|1.42 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FCC Ian Beckwith and GM1 Don Dume demonstrate an effective arm-grab and take-down maneuver [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Jonathan Nye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.