ATLANTIC OCEAN – (Aug. 26, 2025) Operations Specialist 1st Class Casey Leverett, left, assists Operations Specialist 2nd Class Kurt Goldsmith don protective padding and safety equipment in preparation for a Non-Lethal Weapons training, aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84), ,Aug. 26, 2025. USS Bulkeley is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality, and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan P. Nye)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2025 04:16
|Photo ID:
|9292204
|VIRIN:
|250826-N-LX270-1002
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|1.76 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, OS1 Casey Leverett and OS2 Kurt Goldsmith prepare for Non-Lethal Weapons training [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Jonathan Nye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.