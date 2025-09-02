Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailor demonstrates an effective defensive take-down maneuver [Image 2 of 3]

    Sailor demonstrates an effective defensive take-down maneuver

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    08.26.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Nye 

    USS BULKELEY (DDG 84)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN – (Aug. 26, 2025) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84) demonstrate an effective defensive take-down maneuver during a Non-Lethal Weapons training on the aft flight deck, Aug. 26, 2025. USS Bulkeley is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality, and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan P. Nye)

    OS1 Casey Leverett and OS2 Kurt Goldsmith prepare for Non-Lethal Weapons training
    Sailor demonstrates an effective defensive take-down maneuver
    FCC Ian Beckwith and GM1 Don Dume demonstrate an effective arm-grab and take-down maneuver

    FDNF
    DESRON 60
    USS BULKELEY DDG-84
    C6F
    WOLFPACK

