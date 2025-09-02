Sailor demonstrates an effective defensive take-down maneuver

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ATLANTIC OCEAN – (Aug. 26, 2025) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84) demonstrate an effective defensive take-down maneuver during a Non-Lethal Weapons training on the aft flight deck, Aug. 26, 2025. USS Bulkeley is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality, and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan P. Nye)