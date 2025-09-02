KAHULUI, HAWAII (September 3, 2025) - Musician 3rd Class Tyler Wise, euphonium instrumentalist, U.S. Pacific Fleet Band, performs for students at Maui High School during a chamber music concert. (U.S. Navy Photo by Elizabeth Davis/Released)
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2025 04:12
|Photo ID:
|9292214
|VIRIN:
|250903-N-XE085-1095
|Resolution:
|4345x2897
|Size:
|6.64 MB
|Location:
|KAHULUI, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MU3 Wise Performs at Maui High School [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Kadin Delabarrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.