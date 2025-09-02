Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MU3 Wise Performs at Maui High School [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    MU3 Wise Performs at Maui High School

    KAHULUI, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kadin Delabarrera 

    U.S. Pacific Fleet Band

    KAHULUI, HAWAII (September 3, 2025) - Musician 3rd Class Tyler Wise, euphonium instrumentalist, U.S. Pacific Fleet Band, performs for students at Maui High School during a chamber music concert. (U.S. Navy Photo by Elizabeth Davis/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2025
    Date Posted: 09.04.2025 04:12
    Photo ID: 9292214
    VIRIN: 250903-N-XE085-1095
    Resolution: 4345x2897
    Size: 6.64 MB
    Location: KAHULUI, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MU3 Wise Performs at Maui High School [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Kadin Delabarrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MU3 Wise Performs at Maui High School
    MU1 Starr Engages with Students
    Chamber Ensemble performs for Maui Students

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    pacific fleet band
    navy music
    navy250

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download