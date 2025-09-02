Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chamber Ensemble performs for Maui Students [Image 3 of 3]

    KAHULUI, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kadin Delabarrera 

    U.S. Pacific Fleet Band

    KAHULUI, HAWAII (September 3, 2025) - Musician 2nd Class Jaclyn Skeweris, unit leader, Musician 1st Class Sandra Herrera, Musician 3rd Class Tyler Wise, and Musician 1st Class Nicole Starr (left to right) perform for students at Maui High School during a U.S. Pacific Fleet Band chamber music concert. (U.S. Navy Photo by Elizabeth Davis/Released)

