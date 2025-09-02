Chamber Ensemble performs for Maui Students

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

KAHULUI, HAWAII (September 3, 2025) - Musician 2nd Class Jaclyn Skeweris, unit leader, Musician 1st Class Sandra Herrera, Musician 3rd Class Tyler Wise, and Musician 1st Class Nicole Starr (left to right) perform for students at Maui High School during a U.S. Pacific Fleet Band chamber music concert. (U.S. Navy Photo by Elizabeth Davis/Released)