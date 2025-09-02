KAHULUI, HAWAII (September 3, 2025) - Musician 1st Class Nicole Starr, clarinet instrumentalist, U.S. Pacific Fleet Band, engages an audience of students at Maui High School during a chamber music performance. (U.S. Navy Photo by Elizabeth Davis/Released)
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2025 04:12
|Photo ID:
|9292215
|VIRIN:
|250903-N-XE085-1083
|Resolution:
|5552x3701
|Size:
|9.01 MB
|Location:
|KAHULUI, HAWAII, US
This work, MU1 Starr Engages with Students [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Kadin Delabarrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.