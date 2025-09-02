Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MU1 Starr Engages with Students [Image 2 of 3]

    MU1 Starr Engages with Students

    KAHULUI, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kadin Delabarrera 

    U.S. Pacific Fleet Band

    KAHULUI, HAWAII (September 3, 2025) - Musician 1st Class Nicole Starr, clarinet instrumentalist, U.S. Pacific Fleet Band, engages an audience of students at Maui High School during a chamber music performance. (U.S. Navy Photo by Elizabeth Davis/Released)

