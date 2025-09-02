Engineer Civic Assistance Program hosts ribbon cutting ceremony for local school in Indonesia during SGS 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army engineers assigned to the 610th Engineer Support Company, 864th Engineer Battalion, 555th Engineer Brigade, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington stand with Chargé d’Affaires ad Interim for U.S. Mission to Indonesia, Ambassador Peter Haymond, during a ribbon cutting ceremony for a local school in Baturaja, Indonesia, as a part of the school renovation Engineer Civic Assistance Program project during Super Garuda Shield 25, Sept. 3, 2025. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise between the Indonesian National Armed Forces and U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, and cooperation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Maria Washler)