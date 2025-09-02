Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Engineer Civic Assistance Program hosts ribbon cutting ceremony for local school in Indonesia during SGS 25 [Image 5 of 7]

    Engineer Civic Assistance Program hosts ribbon cutting ceremony for local school in Indonesia during SGS 25

    INDONESIA

    09.02.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Maria Washler 

    AFN Tokyo

    U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Jacob Carmichael, an engineer officer assigned to the 610th Engineer Support Company, 864th Engineer Battalion, 555th Engineer Brigade, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, takes a photo with a member from the Indonesian Armed Forces during a ribbon cutting ceremony for a local school in Baturaja, Indonesia, as a part of the school renovation Engineer Civic Assistance Program project during Super Garuda Shield 25, Sept. 3, 2025. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise between the Indonesian National Armed Forces and U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, and cooperation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Maria Washler)

    U.S., Canada, and Tentara Nasional Indonesia armed forces host ribbon cutting ceremony for local school during Super Garuda Shield 25

