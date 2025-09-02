U.S., Canada, and Tentara Nasional Indonesia armed forces host ribbon cutting ceremony for local school during Super Garuda Shield 25

Photo By Airman 1st Class Maria Washler | U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 610th Engineer Support Company, 864th Engineer...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Maria Washler | U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 610th Engineer Support Company, 864th Engineer Battalion, 555th Engineer Brigade, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, take a photo with the local community during a ribbon cutting ceremony for a local school in Baturaja, Indonesia, as a part of the school renovation Engineer Civic Assistance Program project during Super Garuda Shield 25, Sept. 3, 2025. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise between the Indonesian National Armed Forces and U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, and cooperation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Maria Washler) see less | View Image Page

BATURAJA, Indonesia – U.S. Army engineers, assigned to the 610th Engineer Support Company, 864th Engineer Battalion, 555th Engineer Brigade, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, engineers with the Canadian Armed Forces, and engineers with the Tentara Nasional Indonesia (TNI) hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony as a part of the Engineer Civic Assistance Program (ENCAP) project for a local Indonesian school near Baturaja, Indonesia, during Super Garuda Shield 25, Sept. 3, 2025.

The ENCAP is an initiative that allows the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to use its unique skills and resources to address critical needs in communities worldwide, strengthening relationships and promoting stability through engineering solutions. On Aug. 9, 2025, engineers assigned to the 555th Engineer Brigade began reconstruction of a local school in the area. This project was a team effort with partner nations that included the work of TNI and Canadian Armed Forces. Throughout the past few weeks, several sections of the schools were renovated to enhance the overall learning environment for the students, including classroom improvements, new bathrooms and repavement of common areas.

The ceremony commenced with a dance from local Indonesian students from the school. Chargé d’Affaires ad Interim for U.S. Mission to Indonesia, Ambassador Peter Haymond, Canadian Ambassador Jess Dutton, and Air Vice Marshall Bambang Gunarto, Vice Commander of the Indonesian National Armed Forces Training Center, were in attendance and provided remarks.

“These exercises are not only about training and doctrines and learning how to fight," said Dutton “They are also about giving back to local communities and giving back to critical institutions such as this school and this community.”

Following remarks from Dutton, Haymond spoke on the importance of exercise Super Garuda Shield. “Our partnership together, United States, Indonesia, Canada, and our other partners, goes beyond just defense,” said Haymond. “It goes into education, support for the future generation, and support for strong communities, which are vital for the growth of our nations.”

Gunarto provided final remarks on the ENCAP project and how it will benefit the students. “I hope the teachers will increase the spirit of dedication in education to the younger generation,” says Gunarto. “Let us work together to maintain the facilities we have built together."

After the speeches, awards were presented and the ribbon was cut by Dutton, Haymond, and Gunarto. The cutting of the ribbon celebrated the beginning of a new chapter for the school, completion of a project, and the strengthening of partner nations for future endeavors. “The work with our partners shows the best of what Super Garuda Shield represents,” said Haymond. “The collaboration towards the success and strength of our country and its commitment to building a better future together.”