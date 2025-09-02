BRIGHT STAR 2025 Sniper Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Cpl. Kenneth Robinson, a Sniper assigned to the 1-143rd Infantry Regiment, gives a class on estimating a target's distance with the naked eye for snipers to multinational military partners during BRIGHT STAR 2025, on the Mohamed Naguib Military Base, Egypt, Sept. 1, 2025. Multinational operations and exercises, including BRIGHT STAR, increase the ability of our collective partners to operate in a joint, high-intensity environment, improving readiness, responsiveness and interoperability. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Valenza)