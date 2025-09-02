Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BRIGHT STAR 2025 Sniper Training [Image 2 of 4]

    BRIGHT STAR 2025 Sniper Training

    EGYPT

    08.31.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Valenza 

    Headquarters, 42nd Infantry Division

    A U.S. Army Sniper assigned to the 1-143rd Infantry Regiment, gives a class on Sniper firing positions to multinational military partners on the Mohamed Naguib Military Base, Egypt, Sept. 1, 2025. Multinational operations and exercises, including BRIGHT STAR, increase the ability of our collective partners to operate in a joint, high-intensity environment, improving readiness, responsiveness and interoperability. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Valenza)

    Egypt
    Soldiers
    Multinational Partners
    Training
    CENTCOM
    BRIGHTSTAR 2025

