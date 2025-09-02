BRIGHT STAR 2025 Sniper Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. and Egyptian Army Soldiers give a class on Sniper firing positions to multinational military partners during BRIGHT STAR 2025, on the Mohamed Naguib Military Base, Egypt, Sept. 1, 2025. Multinational operations and exercises, including BRIGHT STAR, increase the ability of our collective partners to operate in a joint, high-intensity environment, improving readiness, responsiveness and interoperability. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Valenza)