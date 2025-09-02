Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Sir Wyrick 

    23rd Wing

    U.S. Air Force Colonel Sean Hall, 23d Wing Commander, left, and Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy Schoneboom, 23d Wing Command Chief, right, answers questions at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 4, 2025. All-calls offer leaders a chance to share priorities, provide updates, and connect with Airmen across the wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sir Wyrick)

    This work, Col. Hall Sets Strategic Direction for 23d Wing [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Sir Wyrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

