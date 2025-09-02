Col. Hall Sets Strategic Direction for 23d Wing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Colonel Sean Hall, 23d Wing Commander, left, and Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy Schoneboom, 23d Wing Command Chief, right, answers questions at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 4, 2025. All-calls offer leaders a chance to share priorities, provide updates, and connect with Airmen across the wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sir Wyrick)