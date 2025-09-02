U.S. Air Force Colonel Sean Hall, 23d Wing Commander, speaks at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 4, 2025. He emphasized innovation, unity and mission focus in a time of global uncertainty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sir Wyrick)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2025 17:33
|Photo ID:
|9291190
|VIRIN:
|250804-F-IQ323-1059
|Resolution:
|466x310
|Size:
|182.21 KB
|Location:
|GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Col. Hall Sets Strategic Direction for 23d Wing [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Sir Wyrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Col. Hall Sets Strategic Direction for 23d Wing
No keywords found.