Date Taken: 08.04.2025 Date Posted: 09.03.2025 17:33 Photo ID: 9291190 VIRIN: 250804-F-IQ323-1059 Resolution: 466x310 Size: 182.21 KB Location: GEORGIA, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Col. Hall Sets Strategic Direction for 23d Wing [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Sir Wyrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.