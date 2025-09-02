Col. Hall Sets Strategic Direction for 23d Wing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Colonel Sean Hall, 23d Wing Commander, speaks to Airmen during an all-call at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 4, 2025. The all-call served as his first formal address to all Moody AFB Airmen since assuming command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sir Wyrick)