    Suicide Prevention Awareness Month at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown [Image 3 of 3]

    Suicide Prevention Awareness Month at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2025

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Yorktown, Va. (September 3, 2025) Pablo Rosado, Jr., an accredited financial counselor assigned to Naval Weapons Station Yorktown’s Fleet & Family Support Center writes a note on a wall of remembrance that was placed at the installation’s award winning Scudder Hall Galley. The wall of remembrance was placed as part of the month long Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. The month long awareness campaign is a time to raise awareness, promote hope and normalize help-seeking as promulgated by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    Date Taken: 09.03.2025
    Location: YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, US
    Fleet & Family Support Center
    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

