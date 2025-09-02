Suicide Prevention Awareness month at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Yorktown, Va. (September 3, 2025) Heather Porter, a Counseling & Advocacy Program Supervisor assigned to Naval Weapons Station Yorktown’s Fleet & Family Support Center writes a note on a wall of remembrance that was placed at the installation’s award winning Scudder Hall Galley. The wall of remembrance was placed as part of the month long Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. The month long awareness campaign is a time to raise awareness, promote hope and normalize help-seeking as promulgated by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).