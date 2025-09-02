Suicide Prevention Awareness month at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Yorktown, Va. (September 3, 2025) Culinary Specialist Second Class Ross Goodrich writes a note on a wall of remembrance at the installation’s award-winning Scudder Hall Galley as part of Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. The month long awareness campaign, observed yearly in September is a time to raise awareness, promote hope and normalize help-seeking as promulgated by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released.)