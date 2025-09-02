Suicide Prevention Awareness month at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2025

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Yorktown, Va. (September 3, 2025) Culinary Specialist Second Class Ross Goodrich writes a note on a wall of remembrance at the installation’s award-winning Scudder Hall Galley as part of Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. The month long awareness campaign, observed yearly in September is a time to raise awareness, promote hope and normalize help-seeking as promulgated by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released.)

    Date Taken: 09.03.2025
    Date Posted: 09.03.2025 16:08
    Photo ID: 9291068
    VIRIN: 250903-N-TG517-4256
    Resolution: 2809x2330
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, US
    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

