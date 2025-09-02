USAG Rheinland-Pfalz turns strategy into action at regional Army Operations Conference

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

LANDSTUHL, Germany – Operations experts from across the U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz area of responsibility came together for an operations synchronization and planning conference at the European Medical Simulation Center, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center (LRMC) on Aug. 28. The event provided opportunities for U.S. Army operations planners and specialists to network, synchronize calendars, get acquainted with Garrison services and reporting requirements, ask questions, and ensure a more seamless flow of information between USAG Rheinland-Pfalz and its tenant units and mission partners.