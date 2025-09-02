Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz turns strategy into action at regional Army Operations Conference [Image 2 of 3]

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz turns strategy into action at regional Army Operations Conference

    GERMANY

    08.27.2025

    Photo by Jennifer Whitaker 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    LANDSTUHL, Germany – Emily Roemer, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Directorate of Plans, Mobilization, Training and Security antiterrorism officer, briefs force protection topics to U.S. Army operations experts from across the USAG Rheinland-Pfalz area of responsibility during an operations synchronization and planning conference at the European Medical Simulation Center, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center (LRMC) on Aug. 28. The event provided opportunities for operations planners and specialists to network, synchronize calendars, get acquainted with Garrison services and reporting requirements, ask questions, and ensure a more seamless flow of information between USAG Rheinland-Pfalz and its tenant units and mission partners.

    Date Taken: 08.27.2025
    Date Posted: 09.03.2025 05:36
    Photo ID: 9289808
    VIRIN: 250828-A-NQ704-9165
    Resolution: 4000x3000
    Size: 797.73 KB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz turns strategy into action at regional Army Operations Conference [Image 3 of 3], by Jennifer Whitaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

