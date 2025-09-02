USAG Rheinland-Pfalz turns strategy into action at regional Army Operations Conference

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

LANDSTUHL, Germany – Emily Roemer, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Directorate of Plans, Mobilization, Training and Security antiterrorism officer, briefs force protection topics to U.S. Army operations experts from across the USAG Rheinland-Pfalz area of responsibility during an operations synchronization and planning conference at the European Medical Simulation Center, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center (LRMC) on Aug. 28. The event provided opportunities for operations planners and specialists to network, synchronize calendars, get acquainted with Garrison services and reporting requirements, ask questions, and ensure a more seamless flow of information between USAG Rheinland-Pfalz and its tenant units and mission partners.