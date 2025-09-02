Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz turns strategy into action at regional Army Operations Conference

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz turns strategy into action at regional Army Operations Conference

    LANDSTUHL, Germany – Operations experts from across the U.S. Army Garrison

    GERMANY

    08.28.2025

    Story by Jennifer Whitaker 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    LANDSTUHL, Germany – Operations experts from across the U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz area of responsibility came together for an operations synchronization and planning conference at the European Medical Simulation Center, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center (LRMC) on Aug. 28.

    The event provided opportunities for U.S. Army operations planners and specialists to network, synchronize calendars, get acquainted with Garrison services and reporting requirements, ask questions, and ensure a more seamless flow of information between USAG Rheinland-Pfalz and its tenant units and mission partners. The meeting included representatives from USAG Rheinland-Pfalz, LRMC, Medical Readiness Command-Europe, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, 405th Army Field Support Brigade, Defense Logistics Agency, U.S. Army NATO Brigade, 7th Mission Support Command, and 421st Medical Battalion-Multifunctional.

    With 26 geographically separated sites across southwest Germany, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz serves as the “hub of Europe” for critical U.S. Army assets in the European theater. USAG Rheinland-Pfalz advances the Department of Defense mission to achieve peace through strength as we serve, support and secure the total force community, enabling power projection for the European Theater.

    Connect with USAG Rheinland-Pfalz: https://linktr.ee/usag_rp

    Date Taken: 08.28.2025
    Date Posted: 09.03.2025 05:36
    Story ID: 547098
    Location: DE
    This work, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz turns strategy into action at regional Army Operations Conference, by Jennifer Whitaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz turns strategy into action at regional Army Operations Conference
    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz turns strategy into action at regional Army Operations Conference
    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz turns strategy into action at regional Army Operations Conference

