USAG Rheinland-Pfalz turns strategy into action at regional Army Operations Conference

LANDSTUHL, Germany – Operations experts from across the U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz area of responsibility came together for an operations synchronization and planning conference at the European Medical Simulation Center, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center (LRMC) on Aug. 28.



The event provided opportunities for U.S. Army operations planners and specialists to network, synchronize calendars, get acquainted with Garrison services and reporting requirements, ask questions, and ensure a more seamless flow of information between USAG Rheinland-Pfalz and its tenant units and mission partners. The meeting included representatives from USAG Rheinland-Pfalz, LRMC, Medical Readiness Command-Europe, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, 405th Army Field Support Brigade, Defense Logistics Agency, U.S. Army NATO Brigade, 7th Mission Support Command, and 421st Medical Battalion-Multifunctional.



With 26 geographically separated sites across southwest Germany, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz serves as the “hub of Europe” for critical U.S. Army assets in the European theater. USAG Rheinland-Pfalz advances the Department of Defense mission to achieve peace through strength as we serve, support and secure the total force community, enabling power projection for the European Theater.



