Pfc. Dewitt Dennis, a unit supply specialist assigned to the 650th Regional Support Group, poses for a photo with an M240b machine gun while waiting to fire his assigned weapon at the crew-served weapons range at Fort Hood, Texas on July 27, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2025 04:12
|Photo ID:
|9289776
|VIRIN:
|250727-A-OB582-8494
|Resolution:
|5448x3632
|Size:
|6.85 MB
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Henderson Nevada native tells his soldier story [Image 2 of 2], by MAJ Troy Goossen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Henderson Nevada native tells his soldier story
No keywords found.