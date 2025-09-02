Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Henderson Nevada native tells his soldier story [Image 2 of 2]

    Henderson Nevada native tells his soldier story

    FORT HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2025

    Photo by Maj. Troy Goossen 

    650th Regional Support Group

    Pfc. Dewitt Dennis, a unit supply specialist assigned to the 650th Regional Support Group, poses for a photo with an M240b machine gun while waiting to fire his assigned weapon at the crew-served weapons range at Fort Hood, Texas on July 27, 2025.

