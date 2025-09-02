Henderson Nevada native tells his soldier story

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Pfc. Dewitt Dennis (center-right) observes as Sgt. Roberto Aponte (center) prepares the M2 machine gun to be fired during the crew-served weapons range event at Fort Hood, Texas on July 27, 2025. Both Soldiers are assigned to the 650th Regional Support Group, an Army Reserve unit based out of Sloan, Nevada.