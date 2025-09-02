Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Henderson Nevada native tells his soldier story [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Henderson Nevada native tells his soldier story

    FORT HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2025

    Photo by Maj. Troy Goossen 

    650th Regional Support Group

    Pfc. Dewitt Dennis (center-right) observes as Sgt. Roberto Aponte (center) prepares the M2 machine gun to be fired during the crew-served weapons range event at Fort Hood, Texas on July 27, 2025. Both Soldiers are assigned to the 650th Regional Support Group, an Army Reserve unit based out of Sloan, Nevada.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2025
    Date Posted: 09.03.2025 04:12
    Photo ID: 9289774
    VIRIN: 250727-A-OB582-1853
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 7.25 MB
    Location: FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Henderson Nevada native tells his soldier story [Image 2 of 2], by MAJ Troy Goossen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Henderson Nevada native tells his soldier story
    Henderson Nevada native tells his soldier story

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Henderson Nevada native tells his soldier story

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    range

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download