SPRING CITY, Tenn. — A prefabricated wall beam awaits barge delivery to the Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project’s upstream approach wall contract near Watts Bar Dam Aug. 28, 2025. (USACE photo by Noe Gonzalez)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2025 16:45
|Photo ID:
|9289119
|VIRIN:
|250828-A-LQ420-7840
|Resolution:
|7008x4672
|Size:
|10.87 MB
|Location:
|SPRING CITY, TENNESSEE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Massive Wall Beams make their move to Chickamauga Lock [Image 3 of 3], by Noe Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Massive Wall Beams make their move to Chickamauga Lock
No keywords found.