Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Massive Wall Beams make their move to Chickamauga Lock [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Massive Wall Beams make their move to Chickamauga Lock

    SPRING CITY, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2025

    Photo by Noe Gonzalez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    SPRING CITY, Tenn. — Barnhart crew members use a hydraulic power system to lift a prefabricated wall beam onto a barge for delivery to the Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project’s upstream approach wall contract near Watts Bar Dam Aug. 28, 2025. (USACE photo by Noe Gonzalez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2025
    Date Posted: 09.02.2025 16:45
    Photo ID: 9289114
    VIRIN: 250828-A-LQ420-2832
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 9.63 MB
    Location: SPRING CITY, TENNESSEE, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Massive Wall Beams make their move to Chickamauga Lock [Image 3 of 3], by Noe Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Massive Wall Beams make their move to Chickamauga Lock
    Massive Wall Beams make their move to Chickamauga Lock
    Massive Wall Beams make their move to Chickamauga Lock

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Massive Wall Beams make their move to Chickamauga Lock

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Chickamauga Lock
    Nashville District
    Tennesse
    Civil work
    USACE
    Navigation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download