80th Flying Training Wing Executes Night Week

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 80th Flying Training Wing executes night operations at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, Aug. 19, 2025. During the night week, students and instructor pilots train to operate the T-6 Texan II and T-38 Talon after sundown, building the confidence, precision, and situational awareness to fly anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by 2nd Lt. David Petzold) (This image was created by overlaying six long exposure photographs, combining the captured light trails)