80th Flying Training Wing Executes Night Week

A Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training student and instructor pilot perform flight control checks in a U.S. Air Force T-38 Talon aircraft at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, Aug. 19, 2025. During the night week, students and instructor pilots train to operate the T-6 Texan II and T-38 Talon after sundown, building the confidence, precision, and situational awareness to fly anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. David Petzold)