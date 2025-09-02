Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    80th Flying Training Wing Executes Night Week [Image 2 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    80th Flying Training Wing Executes Night Week

    WICHITA FALLS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2025

    Photo by 2nd Lt. David Petzold 

    82nd Training Wing

    Two U.S. Air Force T-38 Talon aircraft sit on the flight line at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, Aug. 19, 2025. During the night week, students and instructor pilots train to operate the T-6 Texan II and T-38 Talon after sundown, building the confidence, precision, and situational awareness to fly anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. David Petzold)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2025
    Date Posted: 09.02.2025 10:54
    Photo ID: 9288577
    VIRIN: 250819-F-FD039-5314
    Resolution: 5388x3031
    Size: 3.85 MB
    Location: WICHITA FALLS, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 80th Flying Training Wing Executes Night Week [Image 6 of 6], by 2nd Lt. David Petzold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    80th Flying Training Wing Executes Night Week
    80th Flying Training Wing Executes Night Week
    80th Flying Training Wing Executes Night Week
    80th Flying Training Wing Executes Night Week
    80th Flying Training Wing Executes Night Week
    80th Flying Training Wing Executes Night Week

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ENJJPT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download