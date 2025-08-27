NMCB 4 Seabees Play Football

Sailors assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4 play flag football during command lead physical training. NMCB 4 is implementing a robust construction skill training plan to prepare for a dynamic mission set throughout the Indo-Pacific in support of Combatant Commander strategic objectives. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Dakota Rayburn)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2025 07:45
|Photo ID:
|9288384
|VIRIN:
|250823-N-N0818-1002
|Resolution:
|1167x1034
|Size:
|533.19 KB
|Location:
|DIEGO GARCIA, IO
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
