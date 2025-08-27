NMCB 4 Seabees Play Football

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sailors assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4 play flag football during command lead physical training. NMCB 4 is implementing a robust construction skill training plan to prepare for a dynamic mission set throughout the Indo-Pacific in support of Combatant Commander strategic objectives. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Dakota Rayburn)