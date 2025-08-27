Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NMCB 4 Seabees Play Football [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NMCB 4 Seabees Play Football

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    08.22.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4

    Sailors assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4 play flag football during command lead physical training. NMCB 4 is implementing a robust construction skill training plan to prepare for a dynamic mission set throughout the Indo-Pacific in support of Combatant Commander strategic objectives. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Dakota Rayburn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2025
    Date Posted: 09.02.2025 07:45
    Photo ID: 9288383
    VIRIN: 250823-N-N0818-1003
    Resolution: 1920x1280
    Size: 996.12 KB
    Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCB 4 Seabees Play Football [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NMCB 4 Seabees Play Football
    NMCB 4 Seabees Play Football
    NMCB 4 Seabees Play Football

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NMCB 4
    Seabees
    PT
    Football

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download