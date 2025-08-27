Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Shipyard Spotlight: Robert Caudill - Code 900Q Quality Assurance Specialist [Image 2 of 2]

    Shipyard Spotlight: Robert Caudill - Code 900Q Quality Assurance Specialist

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2025

    Photo by Shelby West 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) Quality Assurance Specialist Robert Caudill is responsible for conducting performance-based surveillance and self-assessment, data analysis and trend identification. He drives process improvement initiatives and mentors his team to strengthen their capabilities and develop a positive work environment.

    Date Taken: 07.29.2025
    Date Posted: 09.02.2025 07:31
    Photo ID: 9288371
    VIRIN: 250729-N-YO710-3153
    Resolution: 6651x4434
    Size: 3.96 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
