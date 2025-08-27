Shipyard Spotlight: Robert Caudill - Code 900Q Quality Assurance Specialist

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

With more than seven years of experience at Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY), Robert Caudill, Jr. is a seasoned professional as a Quality Assurance Specialist in the Production Quality Department (Code 900Q). His attention to detail is both an asset to his code and helps provide him with an edge in NNSY’s golf league too.