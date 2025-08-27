Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Shipyard Spotlight: Robert Caudill - Code 900Q Quality Assurance Specialist

    Shipyard Spotlight: Robert Caudill - Code 900Q Quality Assurance Specialist

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2025

    Photo by Shelby West 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    With more than seven years of experience at Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY), Robert Caudill, Jr. is a seasoned professional as a Quality Assurance Specialist in the Production Quality Department (Code 900Q). His attention to detail is both an asset to his code and helps provide him with an edge in NNSY’s golf league too.

    This work, Shipyard Spotlight: Robert Caudill - Code 900Q Quality Assurance Specialist [Image 2 of 2], by Shelby West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Shipyard Spotlight: Robert Caudill - Code 900Q Quality Assurance Specialist
    Shipyard Spotlight: Robert Caudill - Code 900Q Quality Assurance Specialist

    Shipyard Spotlight: Robert Caudill - Code 900Q Quality Assurance Specialist

    Spotlight
    NNSY
    STTF
    29 JUL 2025
    Robert Caudill Jr.

