Shipyard Spotlight: Robert Caudill - Code 900Q Quality Assurance Specialist

Photo By Shelby West | Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) Quality Assurance Specialist Robert Caudill is...... read more read more Photo By Shelby West | Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) Quality Assurance Specialist Robert Caudill is responsible for conducting performance-based surveillance and self-assessment, data analysis and trend identification. He drives process improvement initiatives and mentors his team to strengthen their capabilities and develop a positive work environment. see less | View Image Page

With more than seven years of experience at Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY), Robert Caudill, Jr. is a seasoned professional as a Quality Assurance Specialist in the Production Quality Department (Code 900Q). His attention to detail is both an asset to his code and helps provide him with an edge in NNSY’s golf league too.



“Robert Caudill’s zeal for personal mastery, helping improvement efforts, and learning is why he was selected for Code 938 Quality,” said Norfolk Naval Shipyard Assessment Improvement Coordinator Stephanie Files. “He brings optimism, passion and humor to our team.”



Files continued, “his drive for growth, development and first-time quality as well as his creativity, knowledge, accuracy, and gift of gab has made him a ‘value added’ addition to our team.”



Caudill started at NNSY as an Electrical Shop (Shop 51) Apprentice and graduated with honors as a mechanic, advanced to a Shop 51 Supervisor, an Electrical Ship Systems Inspector and is currently a Quality Assurance Specialist.



He is responsible for conducting performance-based surveillance and self-assessment, data analysis and trend identification. He drives process improvement initiatives and mentors his team to strengthen their capabilities and develop a positive work environment. “He has consistently demonstrated his expertise and dedication in a variety of critical roles, including Electrical Supervisor, Electrical Inspector, and Quality Assurance Specialist,” said NNSY Quality Assurance Specialist Eric Lewis, Jr. “Caudill’s diverse background provides him with a unique perspective and a deep understanding of the complexities of shipyard operations.”



Lewis continued, “Caudill’s ability to gather and analyze background information for investigations has been invaluable in identifying root causes and developing effective solutions to prevent recurrence.”



Caudill finds mentoring others to be the most rewarding part of his job, something he said was instilled in him by his first supervisor Leighton Thomas.



“Being able to guide personnel, share knowledge, and elevate the team’s performance gives me a sense of purpose beyond the technical side of the job,” said Caudill. “Watching those around me grow while maintaining a high standard of quality across the board is where I find true professional satisfaction.”



Everyone at NNSY can relate to facing obstacles at work. Caudill faces his professional challenges by staying true to his values and focusing on the bigger picture.



“One of the most challenging aspects of my role as a Quality Assurance Specialist is navigating the balance between enforcing strict compliance and maintaining effective working relationships across diverse teams,” said Caudill. “Quality assurance isn’t always received with open arms, especially when timelines are tight or when findings impact production.”



Caudill continued, “Holding the line on standards while still communicating with respect and fostering a collaborative environment requires strong emotional intelligence and diplomacy.”



His diverse experience at NNSY also helps him face challenges.



“I lean on my experience. I’ve worn different hats as an electrician, supervisor, inspector and each one has taught me how to work with different types of people,” said Caudill. “I try to listen more than I talk, speak with purpose, and lead with consistency.”



Caudill said remaining consistent in working with others is particularly important.



“People watch how you move, how you react, how you show up and when they see that you’re steady, fair, and genuinely care, they respond,” said Caudill. “I’m still learning every day, and I think that’s what separates good leaders from the rest: the willingness to reflect, adapt, and keep showing up for the team no matter what.”



Given his experiences and approach to his work, he offers this advice for new employees or anyone considering opportunities at America’s Shipyard.



“My advice to someone starting a career at NNSY is simple: show up with humility, stay hungry to learn, and take pride in your work because what you do here matters,” said Caudill. “This place will test you, and it will challenge how you think, how you communicate, and how you handle responsibility.”



“There’s a wealth of knowledge around you, and the people who succeed here are the ones who know how to learn from it,” said Caudill. “Also, take ownership of everything you touch. Whether you’re sweeping a space, pulling cables, signing paperwork, or inspecting a system, what you do has a direct impact on the safety of our Sailors and the Navy’s mission.”



After hours, Caudill spends time playing in the shipyard’s golf league.



“The league’s been a great way to connect with folks from different departments,” said Caudill. “We talk a little trash, share some laughs, and occasionally hit a fairway. It’s competitive, but it’s all good fun.”