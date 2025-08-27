NMCB 4 Seabees Build Terrain Model

Construction Electrician 3rd Class Justin Nguyen (left), from Port Hueneme, CA, and Builder 2nd Class Anthony Pugh (right), from Florence, KY, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4 practice building a terrain model on July 26, 2025, in Jinhae, South Korea. NMCB 4 is forward deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region to support and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. As the stand-in, crisis response, naval engineering force, NMCB 4 maintains a ready posture to deliver in-theater expeditionary logistics via expeditionary shore infrastructure, forward damage repair, and mobile construction. (US Navy photo by Builder 3rd Class Valeria Cecan)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2025 07:15
|Photo ID:
|9288369
|VIRIN:
|250725-N-N0818-1006
|Resolution:
|5351x3567
|Size:
|3.23 MB
|Location:
|JINHAE, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
