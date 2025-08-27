NMCB 4 Seabees Build Terrain Model

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Construction Electrician 3rd Class Justin Nguyen (left), from Port Hueneme, CA, and Builder 2nd Class Anthony Pugh (right), from Florence, KY, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4 practice building a terrain model on July 26, 2025, in Jinhae, South Korea. NMCB 4 is forward deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region to support and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. As the stand-in, crisis response, naval engineering force, NMCB 4 maintains a ready posture to deliver in-theater expeditionary logistics via expeditionary shore infrastructure, forward damage repair, and mobile construction. (US Navy photo by Builder 3rd Class Valeria Cecan)