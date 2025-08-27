Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCB 4 Seabees Build Terrain Model [Image 2 of 3]

    NMCB 4 Seabees Build Terrain Model

    JINHAE, SOUTH KOREA

    07.24.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4

    Ensign Jack Williams (left), from Richmond, VA, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4, listens to a brief by Builder Constructionman Abcd Almazan (right), from Eaw Beach, HI, after building a terrain model on July 26, 2025, in Jinhae, South Korea. NMCB 4 is forward deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region to support and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. As the stand-in, crisis response, naval engineering force, NMCB 4 maintains a ready posture to deliver in-theater expeditionary logistics via expeditionary shore infrastructure, forward damage repair, and mobile construction. (US Navy photo by Builder 3rd Class Valeria Cecan)

