NMCB 4 Seabees Build Terrain Model

Ensign Jack Williams (left), from Richmond, VA, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4, listens to a brief by Builder Constructionman Abcd Almazan (right), from Eaw Beach, HI, after building a terrain model on July 26, 2025, in Jinhae, South Korea. NMCB 4 is forward deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region to support and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. As the stand-in, crisis response, naval engineering force, NMCB 4 maintains a ready posture to deliver in-theater expeditionary logistics via expeditionary shore infrastructure, forward damage repair, and mobile construction. (US Navy photo by Builder 3rd Class Valeria Cecan)