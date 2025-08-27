NMCB 4 Seabees Build Terrain Model

Ensign Jack Williams (left), from Richmond, VA, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4, listens to a brief by Builder Constructionman Abcd Almazan (right), from Eaw Beach, HI, after building a terrain model on July 26, 2025, in Jinhae, South Korea. NMCB 4 is forward deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region to support and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. As the stand-in, crisis response, naval engineering force, NMCB 4 maintains a ready posture to deliver in-theater expeditionary logistics via expeditionary shore infrastructure, forward damage repair, and mobile construction. (US Navy photo by Builder 3rd Class Valeria Cecan)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2025 07:15
|Photo ID:
|9288368
|VIRIN:
|250725-N-N0818-1001
|Resolution:
|1712x1141
|Size:
|1.17 MB
|Location:
|JINHAE, KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
