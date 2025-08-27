Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NMCB 4 Seabees Build Terrain Model [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NMCB 4 Seabees Build Terrain Model

    JINHAE, SOUTH KOREA

    07.24.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4

    Builder 2nd Class Anthony Pugh (left), from Florence, KY, Construction Electrician 3rd Class Justin Nguyen (center), from Port Hueneme, CA, and Builder Constructionman Abcd Almazan (right), from Eaw Beach, HI, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4 practice building a terrain model on July 26, 2025, in Jinhae, South Korea. NMCB 4 is forward deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region to support and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. As the stand-in, crisis response, naval engineering force, NMCB 4 maintains a ready posture to deliver in-theater expeditionary logistics via expeditionary shore infrastructure, forward damage repair, and mobile construction. (US Navy photo by Builder 3rd Class Valeria Cecan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2025
    Date Posted: 09.02.2025 07:15
    Photo ID: 9288367
    VIRIN: 250725-N-N0818-1018
    Resolution: 5880x3920
    Size: 9.27 MB
    Location: JINHAE, KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCB 4 Seabees Build Terrain Model [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NMCB 4 Seabees Build Terrain Model
    NMCB 4 Seabees Build Terrain Model
    NMCB 4 Seabees Build Terrain Model

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NMCB 4
    Chinhae
    terrain model
    Jinhae
    training
    Seabees

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download