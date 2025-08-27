NMCB 4 Seabees Build Terrain Model

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Builder 2nd Class Anthony Pugh (left), from Florence, KY, Construction Electrician 3rd Class Justin Nguyen (center), from Port Hueneme, CA, and Builder Constructionman Abcd Almazan (right), from Eaw Beach, HI, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4 practice building a terrain model on July 26, 2025, in Jinhae, South Korea. NMCB 4 is forward deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region to support and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. As the stand-in, crisis response, naval engineering force, NMCB 4 maintains a ready posture to deliver in-theater expeditionary logistics via expeditionary shore infrastructure, forward damage repair, and mobile construction. (US Navy photo by Builder 3rd Class Valeria Cecan)