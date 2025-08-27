A cadet participating in the Spirit of Youth Association drags a training dummy during a fire department demonstration at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, Aug. 30, 2025. The event gave the cadets the opportunity to engage with U.S., Romanian, and German military personnel, strengthening multinational partnerships. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Justin Lacy)
This work, Spirit Tanar "Young Spirit" [Image 16 of 16], by SGT Justin Lacy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.