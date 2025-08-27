Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A cadet participating in the Spirit of Youth Association drags a training dummy during a fire department demonstration at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, Aug. 30, 2025. The event gave the cadets the opportunity to engage with U.S., Romanian, and German military personnel, strengthening multinational partnerships. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Justin Lacy)