    Spirit Tanar "Young Spirit" [Image 10 of 13]

    Spirit Tanar &quot;Young Spirit&quot;

    ROMANIA

    08.29.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Justin Lacy 

    1st Armored Division

    U.S. Army Capt. Joe Wiltse, right, a Civil Affairs Officer, and U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Trenton Stiefel, left, a Civil Affairs Specialist, from Civil Affairs Team 0721, Bravo Company, 407th Civil Affairs Battalion, lead cadets from the Spirit of Youth Association in a formation run at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, Aug. 30, 2025. The event gave the cadets the opportunity to engage with U.S., Romanian, and German military personnel, strengthening multinational partnerships. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Justin Lacy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2025
    Date Posted: 09.02.2025 04:27
    Photo ID: 9288258
    VIRIN: 250830-Z-LE532-1140
    Resolution: 9504x6336
    Size: 6.88 MB
    Location: RO
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spirit Tanar "Young Spirit" [Image 13 of 13], by SGT Justin Lacy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

