U.S. Army Capt. Joe Wiltse, right, a Civil Affairs Officer, and U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Trenton Stiefel, left, a Civil Affairs Specialist, from Civil Affairs Team 0721, Bravo Company, 407th Civil Affairs Battalion, lead cadets from the Spirit of Youth Association in a formation run at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, Aug. 30, 2025. The event gave the cadets the opportunity to engage with U.S., Romanian, and German military personnel, strengthening multinational partnerships. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Justin Lacy)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2025 04:27
|Photo ID:
|9288258
|VIRIN:
|250830-Z-LE532-1140
|Resolution:
|9504x6336
|Size:
|6.88 MB
|Location:
|RO
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Spirit Tanar "Young Spirit" [Image 13 of 13], by SGT Justin Lacy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.