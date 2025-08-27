Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Capt. Joe Wiltse, right, a Civil Affairs Officer, and U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Trenton Stiefel, left, a Civil Affairs Specialist, from Civil Affairs Team 0721, Bravo Company, 407th Civil Affairs Battalion, lead cadets from the Spirit of Youth Association in a formation run at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, Aug. 30, 2025. The event gave the cadets the opportunity to engage with U.S., Romanian, and German military personnel, strengthening multinational partnerships. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Justin Lacy)