    Spirit Tanar "Young Spirit" [Image 11 of 13]

    Spirit Tanar &quot;Young Spirit&quot;

    ROMANIA

    08.29.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Justin Lacy 

    1st Armored Division

    U.S. Army Sgt. Christopher Griffin, a 14P Air and Missile Defense Crewmember from Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 52nd Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, monitors a cadet from the Spirit of Youth Association as they climb down from an Avenger air defense system at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, Aug. 30, 2025. The event gave the cadets the opportunity to engage with U.S., Romanian, and German military personnel, strengthening multinational partnerships. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Justin Lacy)

    Date Taken: 08.29.2025
    Date Posted: 09.02.2025 04:23
    Photo ID: 9288270
    VIRIN: 250830-Z-LE532-1408
    Resolution: 9504x6336
    Size: 2.61 MB
    Location: RO
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

