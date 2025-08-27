Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Christopher Griffin, a 14P Air and Missile Defense Crewmember from Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 52nd Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, monitors a cadet from the Spirit of Youth Association as they climb down from an Avenger air defense system at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, Aug. 30, 2025. The event gave the cadets the opportunity to engage with U.S., Romanian, and German military personnel, strengthening multinational partnerships. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Justin Lacy)