    SECNAV observes 2nd Bn., 11th Marines firing M777A2 howitzer [Image 10 of 12]

    SECNAV observes 2nd Bn., 11th Marines firing M777A2 howitzer

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Atticus Martinez 

    1st Marine Division

    Secretary of the Navy, John Phelan, fires an M777A2 lightweight 155 mm howitzer with U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division as part of his visit to Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, August 27, 2025. The visit highlighted readiness, modernization, and quality of life priorities for Marines and Sailors across I Marine Expeditionary Force and the Navy–Marine Corps team. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Atticus Martinez)

    Date Taken: 08.27.2025
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
