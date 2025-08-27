SECNAV observes 2nd Bn., 11th Marines firing M777A2 howitzer

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Jan Macadangdang, a howitzer section chief with 2nd Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division explains the capabilities of the M777A2 lightweight 155 mm howitzer as part of Secretary of the Navy, John Phelan’s, visit to Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, August 27, 2025. The visit highlighted readiness, modernization, and quality of life priorities for Marines and Sailors across I Marine Expeditionary Force and the Navy–Marine Corps team. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Atticus Martinez)