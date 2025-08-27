Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECNAV observes 2nd Bn., 11th Marines firing M777A2 howitzer [Image 1 of 12]

    SECNAV observes 2nd Bn., 11th Marines firing M777A2 howitzer

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Atticus Martinez 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marine Corps GySgt. Robert Parente, a battery gunnery sergeant with 2nd Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, provides gear to Secretary of the Navy, John Phelan, prior to the firing of an M777A2 lightweight 155 mm howitzer as part of his visit to Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, August 27, 2025. The visit highlighted readiness, modernization, and quality of life priorities for Marines and Sailors across I Marine Expeditionary Force and the Navy–Marine Corps team. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Atticus Martinez)

    SECNAV observes 2nd Bn., 11th Marines firing M777A2 howitzer
    SECNAV observes 2nd Bn., 11th Marines firing M777A2 howitzer
    SECNAV observes 2nd Bn., 11th Marines firing M777A2 howitzer
    SECNAV observes 2nd Bn., 11th Marines firing M777A2 howitzer
    SECNAV observes 2nd Bn., 11th Marines firing M777A2 howitzer
    SECNAV observes 2nd Bn., 11th Marines firing M777A2 howitzer
    SECNAV observes 2nd Bn., 11th Marines firing M777A2 howitzer
    SECNAV observes 2nd Bn., 11th Marines firing M777A2 howitzer
    SECNAV observes 2nd Bn., 11th Marines firing M777A2 howitzer
    SECNAV observes 2nd Bn., 11th Marines firing M777A2 howitzer
    SECNAV observes 2nd Bn., 11th Marines firing M777A2 howitzer
    SECNAV observes 2nd Bn., 11th Marines firing M777A2 howitzer

    Blue Diamond
    1st Marine Division
    2/11
    Navy
    SECNAV
    USMC

