CNGB visits JTF-DC

U.S. Air Force Gen. Steve Nordhaus, chief, National Guard Bureau, right, speaks with members of the Joint Task Force - District of Columbia at the task force support operations trailer at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington D.C., Aug. 31, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Filzen)
