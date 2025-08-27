Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNGB visits JTF-DC [Image 4 of 4]

    VIRIN:
    CNGB visits JTF-DC

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Filzen 

    113th Wing D.C. Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Steve Nordhaus, chief, National Guard Bureau, right, speaks with members of the Joint Task Force - District of Columbia at the task force support operations trailer at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington D.C., Aug. 31, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Filzen)

    VIRIN: 250831-Z-XC675-1005
    National Guard
    DCSafe

