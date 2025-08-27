Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNGB visits JTF-DC

    CNGB visits JTF-DC

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Filzen 

    113th Wing D.C. Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Steve Nordhaus, chief, National Guard Bureau, right, talks to a U.S. Soldier with Joint Task Force - District of Columbia at the ammunition and supply point at the task force support operations trailer at Logistic Support Area Lincoln, Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington D.C., Aug. 31, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Filzen)

    Date Taken: 08.31.2025
    Date Posted: 09.01.2025 15:44
    Photo ID: 9287835
    VIRIN: 250831-Z-XC675-1002
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 911.09 KB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    This work, CNGB visits JTF-DC [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Natalie Filzen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

