CNGB visits JTF-DC

U.S. Air Force Gen. Steve Nordhaus, chief, National Guard Bureau, left, talks with Army National Guard Soldiers with Joint Task Force - District of Columbia at the ammunition and supply point at Logistic Support Area Lincoln, Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Aug. 31, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Filzen)