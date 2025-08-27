From left, U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Leland Blanchard, III, commanding general, District of Columbia National Guard, meets with Command Sgt. Maj. Larry Primeaux, 112th Military Police Battalion, Mississippi National Guard, and Lt. Col. Steven Jackson,, commander, 112th Military Police Battalion, Mississippi National Guard at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington D.C., Aug. 31, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Renee Seruntine)
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2025 10:02
|Photo ID:
|9287734
|VIRIN:
|250831-Z-GQ603-3557
|Resolution:
|6584x4480
|Size:
|5.72 MB
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Leland Blanchard, III, commanding general, DC National Guard, meets with 112th Military Police Battalion, Mississippi National Guard Senior Leadership [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Renee Seruntine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.